Riley County Arrests August 28

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Tawan Tatro, 25, of Junction City, Kansas was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 25, 2017 at approximately 9:40 AM. Tatro was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Tatro’s total bond was set at $10,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

James Cromer, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 25, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Cromer was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Cromer’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Lamarquez Channel, 34, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of S Juliette on Aug. 25, 2017 at approximately 10:40 PM. Channel was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Channel was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Grandview Dr. on Aug. 26, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Officers listed Morris Chaney, 48, of Olathe, Kansas, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect keyed her 2014 Jeep Cherokee. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Fremont St on Aug. 26, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Officers listed Kiera Richards, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her 2007 Green Pontiac G6. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Alan Ramirez, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 26. 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Ramirez was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for four counts of giving a worthless check. Ramirez’ bond was set at $8,000.00. Ramirez was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 800 block of Northfield Rd. on Aug. 26, 2017 at approximately 7:45 PM. Officers listed James Watkins, 35, of Manhattan, as the vitcim when he reported a known suspect pointed a gun at him when he asked to be repaid for money he loaned him.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Moro on Aug. 27, 2017 at approximately 1:00 AM. Officers listed Subway as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect shattered a plate glass window on the store front. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault on Aug. 27, 2017 at approximately 5:14 AM. Officers listed Curtis Coats III, 22, of Junction City, Kansas, and Leonel Mora-Hernandez, 23, of Junction City, Kansas as the victims when they reported a known suspect pointed a gun at the victims and ordered them to the ground when he suspected they were committing a crime.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2300 block of Hartland Dr. on Aug. 27, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Gerald Kuckelman, 56, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his 2004 Nissan 350Z and 2016 Lincoln MKX. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $71,000.00 Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 3600 block of Everett Dr. on Aug. 27 at approximately 8:45 PM. Officers listed Dennis Rio, 66, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect broke into his garage and went through his things. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.