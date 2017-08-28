Researcher studying treatments for suicidal thoughts, offering possible help for those in need

Joyce Baptist, associate professor of couples and family therapy in the School of Family Studies and Human Services, is researching different treatments for those who suffer from depression with suicidal thoughts for a clinical study. Participants are needed to take part in the study.

Individuals will receive two sessions of assessments, 10 sessions of therapy and participate in six follow-up meetings.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health treatment for depression with suicidal thoughts, please contact Baptist at jbaptist@k-state.edu or 785-532-6891. This volunteer opportunity for adults ages 18 and older only.

This study has been reviewed by K-State’s Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8558.