Kansas hydraulics manufacturing plant to close this week

RENO COUNTY — After the announcement earlier this year that Eaton would close down its Hutchinson hydraulics facility, the end has come.

After slowly depleting its workforce over the past several months, the plant will cease operations on Thursday, according to Eaton Spokesperson Kelly Jasko.

The company’s first staff reductions started in May. By the end of the week, all employees will be finished with production.

Jasko said that there will be a small crew left on board to decommission the facility over the next several months.

The shutdown of the plant comes 10-years after an all-out effort by the city of Hutchinson and the state of Kansas to provide a $3 million incentive package for the company to stay.

While Eaton did keep the Hutchinson plant open at that time, it moved a number of jobs out of the facility.

The company announced in January that the closing was the result of the ongoing declines in key markets and demand for the products made at the facility.

The facility manufactured components that go into piston and gear pumps for use in mobile and industrial hydraulic applications primarily served the construction and agriculture markets. Since 2013, agricultural equipment production has declined 21 percent and construction equipment production has declined 16 percent.