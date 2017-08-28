Fort Riley hosts “Housing the Force”

For the second consecutive year, the Department of the Army and Installation
Management Command will hold the “Housing the Force” training workshop at
Fort Riley. This year’s event takes place Aug. 28 to 31 and ties in with
the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary and is titled, “100 Years of
Customer Service.”
More than 300 Department of Defense and privatized housing representatives
from around the world will attend the event to share and learn best
practices in Army housing. Training sessions will include facilitators and
instructors from offices of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army,
Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers, Army Office of the General Counsel, Installation
Management Command, Residential Communities Initiative and Privatized Army
Lodging.
Collaborative sessions will include topics like customer service, management
procedures and policy, top challenges and updates, privatized Army lodging
and the Defense Travel System, housing market analyses, budgeting,
furnishings and documentation.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Fort Riley and the
U.S. Army training facilities here during a windshield tour of the
installation and team building exercises at the Seitz Regional Training
Complex.