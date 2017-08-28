Fort Riley hosts “Housing the Force”

For the second consecutive year, the Department of the Army and Installation

Management Command will hold the “Housing the Force” training workshop at

Fort Riley. This year’s event takes place Aug. 28 to 31 and ties in with

the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary and is titled, “100 Years of

Customer Service.”

More than 300 Department of Defense and privatized housing representatives

from around the world will attend the event to share and learn best

practices in Army housing. Training sessions will include facilitators and

instructors from offices of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army,

Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, U.S.

Army Corps of Engineers, Army Office of the General Counsel, Installation

Management Command, Residential Communities Initiative and Privatized Army

Lodging.

Collaborative sessions will include topics like customer service, management

procedures and policy, top challenges and updates, privatized Army lodging

and the Defense Travel System, housing market analyses, budgeting,

furnishings and documentation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Fort Riley and the

U.S. Army training facilities here during a windshield tour of the

installation and team building exercises at the Seitz Regional Training

Complex.