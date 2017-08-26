KBI: Unidentified human remains found at Kansas lake

OSAGE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human skeletal remains were found Friday night at Melvern Lake.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, a park ranger from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered skeletal remains during a routine check on the north side of Melvern Lake. The discovery was made near an area of the lake called Turkey Point Waterfront Day Use. The park ranger contacted the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, who then requested KBI assistance Friday at around 6:20 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to help investigate.

Further forensic examination needs to be performed on the remains before the person’s sex, race, age, and cause of death can be determined. Forensic anthropology experts from the Washburn University Anthropology Department are also assisting with this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.