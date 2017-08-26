1 dead after NW Kansas crash with a semi

DECATUR COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Saturday in Decatur County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Christian T. Johnson 54, Boelus, NE., was traveling northeast on Kansas 383 one mile west of Dresden.

The Honda crossed left of center and collided with a 2006 Freightliner semi driven by Jesus Noe Rubio, 43, Garden City.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Mickey-Leopld Funeral Home in Hoxie.

Rubio was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.