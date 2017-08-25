Riley County Arrests August 25

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Enrique Munoz, 19, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested in the 2200 block of College Ave. on Aug. 24, 2017 at approximately 2:50 AM. Munoz was arrested for aggravated burglary, identity theft, making false information, theft by deception, criminal use of a financial card, possession of marijuana and use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia. Munoz’ bond was set at $50,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Tristen Garner, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of N 4th St. on Aug. 24, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM. Garner was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Garner’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Garner was not confined at the time of this report.

Ty Suggs, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 700 block of Colorado St. on Aug. 24, 2017 at approximately 2:41 PM. Suggs was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for violate offender registration and interference with LEO. Suggs’ total bond was set at $5,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Deborah Bedard, 53, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 5500 block of Eureka Blvd. on Aug. 24, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM. Bedard was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bedard’s total bond was set at $15,000.00. Bedard was not confined at the time of this report.

John Wille, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of S Manhattan Ave. on Aug. 24, 2017 at approximately 10:40 PM. Wille was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary, theft, and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery. Wille’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Wille was not confined at the time of this report.

