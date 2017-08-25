Kansas police department wants your help to name police dog

BUTLER COUNTY — A Kansas police department showed off their new police department K9 officer Friday.

The Andover Police Department purchased a 17-month old Belgian Malinois, born in the Netherlands, from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

On September 18, the dog and Officer Joel McLaughlin will begin a 10-week Police K-9 training with the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Before they go to school, the needs a name. The Police Department is asking for the public’s help to name the dog.

They asked the public to share name suggestions by submitting a comment to their department Facebook page.