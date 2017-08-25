Kansas’ own Martina McBride coming to Kansas State University in December

Country star Martina McBride will bring her “The Joy of Christmas” show to Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

McBride, a Kansas native from Sharon, has received multiple Grammy nominations and has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music wins for Top Female Vocalist.

Tickets are $39, $59, $79, $89 and $149, plus ticket fees and taxes. Holiday Packages and Meet and Greet Experiences are also available. No student or other discounts will be available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, online at k-state.edu/mccain or at the McCain Auditorium box office.

McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits. In February 2016, she released the first single, “Reckless,” the title track of her new album. She has been awarded 14 gold records, nine platinum honors, three double-platinum records and two triple-platinum awards.

Along with her award-winning music career, McBride has been recognized for philanthropic efforts. She received the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her work on behalf of combating domestic violence. Through her “Team Music Is Love” charity initiative, McBride partners with nonprofit causes to help many of the communities where she performs. She also invites fans to join her team in making the world a better place through the power of music. Since 2011, “Team Music Is Love” has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects helping causes such as hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need. For more information, please visit TeamMusicIsLove.com.

Recently, McBride released her first book, “Around the Table,” a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice and themed décor inspiration.