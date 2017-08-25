K-State is one big happy family – and it shows

The K-State family is again earning national recognition for being a happy bunch.

On the heels of the Princeton Review ranking K-State students as among the nation’s happiest, at No. 6, ESPN is calling K-State football fans among the happiest too. The network recently introduced its Fan Happiness Index, which gauges the fan sentiment at the nation’s 128 Football Bowl Subdivision, or FBS, programs. K-State fans earned fifth place nationally on the index and first in the Big 12 Conference.

ESPN’s methodology for its index uses six categories to determine fan happiness: program power, rivalry dominance, coaching stability, recruiting trend, revenue growth and Twitter buzz. K-State earned its highest marks for rivalry dominance at 97 and coaching stability at 95.

ESPN said, “K-State fans have a coach that seemingly makes magic year after year, and they show their appreciation on Twitter.”

The Wildcats open the 2017 season at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against Central Arkansas.