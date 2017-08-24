Riley County Arrests August 24

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Humbolt St. on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 7:20 AM. Officers listed Daren Radina, 53, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect damaged the rear window on his 2007 Volvo Wagon. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan on Aug. 23, 2017. Officers listed a woman as the victim when she reported a 28 year old man battered her and broke her phone. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed two reports for forgery and theft by deception in the 2000 block of Clock Tower Pl. on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 3:05 PM. Officers listed West Vest, LLC and Bank of the Flint Hills as the victims when it was reported a known suspect and an unknown suspect cashed fraudulent checks. The total loss associated with both cases is approximately $7,147.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Seth Hoskins, 35, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Hoskins was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoskins’ bond was set at $10,000.00. Hoskins was not confined at the time of this report.

Earnest Johnson, 53, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 3:50 PM. Johnson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribute a controlled substance. Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 2400 block of Pillsbury Crossing on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Officers listed Nicholas Evans, 19, of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect hit him him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness, before taking his iPhone, credit card and backpack. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $720.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 17000 block of S Otter Creek Rd. in Randolph, Kansas, on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM. Officers listed Jan Dreith, 60, of Randolph, Kansas, was listed as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her 1990 John Deere tractor. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $40,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Zachery Burch, 28, of Alta Vista, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Burch was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of opiates. Burch’s total bond was set at $13,000.00. Burch was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 8:35 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a pedestrian, Larry Shubert, 72, of Manhattan, had been struck by a 2014 Dark Blue Subaru Forrester driven by Matthew Larmon, 28, of Manhattan. Larmon was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while suspended. Shubert was taken to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

