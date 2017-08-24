Kan. sheriff hopes found digital watch helps ID human remains

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains and have found a digital watch that may help identify the victim.

On April 29, an individual located a skull in a grassy area on the east bank of the Neosho River just outside of Neosho Rapids, Kansas.

Law Enforcement further located additional remains approximately 20 feet north of the skull.

The skeletal remains were wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter which was placed within a black lawn and leaf bag.

An autopsy showed that the remains are those of a male, predominately white heritage with black/African

American traits (possibly mixed race), 5-foot-4 -5-foot-6 in height, possibly middle to late aged, and longer hair (6-8-inches) that is blonde, white, or grey in color. The individual also had scoliosis.

A digital watch was found in the bedding with the remains.

If you have any information, please contact myself or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3353.