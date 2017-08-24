K-State issues Statement on Free Speech and Expression

Kansas State President Richard Myers issued a statement Thursday morning addressing free speech and expression on the K-State campus. In the statement Myers said:

Kansas State University has reaffirmed its commitment to free speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The university’s Statement on Free Speech and Expression recognizes that free and open speech is essential to our core academic mission.

As the nation’s first operational land-grant institution, K-State has a long legacy of public service to the people of Kansas. As a public university, we know our value to the people we serve comes from an environment that supports open discourse and dialogue. Supporting free speech is not always convenient, or easy, especially in times of discord or unrest.

We ask the university community to join us in continued learning and discussion about the First Amendment and our service to society. Soon, we will announce a series of events and speakers designed to continue the dialogue on freedom of speech and expression.

A working group is being formed in conjunction with the Center for Engagement and Community Development, the Office of the President and others to develop a schedule. We look forward to robust discussions about our roles and civic responsibilities in today’s society.

Richard B. Myers

President