K-State Football Preseason Special Debuts Saturday

Kansas State fans will have numerous opportunities to preview the 2017 Wildcats prior to next Saturday’s season opener as FOX Sports Midwest and Cox Channel Kansas will air the Wildcats’ preseason kickoff special beginning Saturday.

The one-hour show will air on FOX Sports Midwest at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26, and will then be replayed on Monday, Aug. 28 (5:30 p.m.), Tuesday, Aug. 29 (11 a.m.; 10:30 p.m.), Wednesday, Aug. 30 (10:30 p.m.) and Thursday, Aug. 31 (12:30 p.m.).

Cox Channel Kansas will air the preseason special four times next week, beginning at 9 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 27, and continuing Wednesday, Aug. 30 (6:30 p.m.; 9:30 p.m.), and Friday, Sept. 1 (9:30 p.m.).

The 2017 K-State Football Preseason Special is co-hosted by the Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, and head coach Bill Snyder and includes an inside look at the Wildcat offense, defense and special teams as well as an analysis of the upcoming 2017 schedule and individual player features.

K-State, which opens the season ranked No. 19 in the Preseason Amway Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 by the Associated Press, kicks off the 2017 season next Saturday with a 6:10 p.m., contest against Central Arkansas inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a game that will be broadcast on ESPN3. All contiguous seats for the season-opener are sold out, but standing-room only tickets are available through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Fans looking for additional reserved tickets for the season opener can do so though Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

K-State hosts Charlotte at 11 a.m., on September 9, in a game that will be shown nationally on FSN, while the Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m., on ESPNU.

2017 K-State Sports Network Football Affiliates List

Day Time Network

Saturday, Aug. 26 5 p.m. FSN

Sunday, Aug. 27 9 p.m. COX

Monday, Aug. 28 5:30 p.m. FSN

Tuesday, Aug. 29 11 a.m. FSN

Tuesday, Aug. 29 10:30 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, Aug. 30 6:30 p.m. COX

Wednesday, Aug. 30 9:30 p.m. COX

Wednesday, Aug. 30 10:30 p.m. FSN

Thursday, Aug. 31 12:30 p.m. FSN

Friday, Sept. 1 9:30 p.m. COX