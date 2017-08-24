Get ready for game day with game-day transportation

Don’t get left behind on game day, take a game-day shuttle. Two transportation options are available to the K-State community:

• K-State Student Union shuttle: The K-State Student Union is partnering with the K-State Alumni Association to provide free shuttle services. The shuttle begins transportation two hours before kickoff, ending at kickoff. Pickup location is the north circle drive by Bosco Student Plaza. Simply bring yourself and hop on the shuttle, no prior sign-up is required. You will be dropped off at the Tunstall Circle by Thomas Frith Community Center at Jardine Apartments.

Return trips will resume with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The return pickup location will be the Tunstall Circle at Jardine Apartments. Rides will continue for approximately one hour after the end of the game.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Union Marketing at 785-532-6597 or email unionpr@k-state.edu.

• Aggieville shuttle: Aggieville will have a game day shuttle service that will require a single rider ticket for $1 per game (to and from). Single rider tickets may be purchased two hours before kickoff at pickup locations. Season ride passes are available for $7 per rider. Season ride passes can be purchased online and picked up at the Aggieville Business Association office at 1125 Moro St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Pickup locations are at Triangle Park and 12th Street, south of Moro Street and across from Fuzzy’s Tacos.

The shuttle will begin service two hours before kickoff, ending at kickoff. The drop-off location will be Tunstall Circle at Jardine Apartments.

A return shuttle will begin with five minutes remaining in the third quarter until everyone has returned. The return shuttle will be at the original drop-off location, Tunstall Circle at Jardine Apartments.

Parking for the Aggieville shuttle can be found at the Beach Museum of Art at the southeast corner of the K-State campus at North Manhattan Avenue and Bluemont Avenue, and City Park south of Aggieville. Please be aware that parking on Moro Street in Aggieville will be extremely limited on game days.