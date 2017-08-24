Fort Riley set to open new Adventure Park

A new Adventure Park opens at Fort Riley with a ribbon-cutting event

Saturday at noon. The recreation area features zip lines, ropes courses,

archery, paintball, a rock climbing wall and more.

Following the ribbon cutting, all activities at the Adventure Park will be

free until closing time at dusk and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to dusk. A

free movie, Disney’s “Moana,” will be shown Saturday just after dusk.

Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence is scheduled to be the

featured speaker for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.