Fort Riley noise advisory

Communities around Fort Riley may hear loud explosions Aug. 29 to 31 due to

training by the 774th Ordnance Company.

Training is scheduled to take place during the day; there are no nighttime

detonations scheduled.

In 2016, Soldiers from the ordnance unit placed second in the Army’s

Ordnance Corps EOD Team of the Year competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia.

Their training at Fort Riley helped them earn the award, along with the

Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe Award.

For more information about Fort Riley noise advisories, visit

http://www.riley.army.mil/ About-Us/Noise-and-Training- Advisories.