Suspect in 7-year-old Kansas girl’s attack to go on trial

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of raping and trying to kill a 7-year-old Wichita girl will go on trial.

Corbin Breitenbach is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Prosecutors allege he broke into a woman’s condo in June and attacked the girl before putting her back into a bed and leaving.

The now 8-year-old girl testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday. She and her younger brother were staying at the woman’s home the night she was attacked. Breitenbach was staying at his girlfriend’s nearby apartment.

Prosecutors say DNA linked Breitenbach to the crime.

A trial is tentatively set for Sept. 25.

Breitenbach did not say anything during the hearing. His attorney entered not guilty pleas to all the charges against him.