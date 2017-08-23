Riley County Arrests August 23

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Anita Albano, 50, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Riley Ave. on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Albano was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. Albano’s total bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Pierre St. on Aug, 22, 2017 at approximately 9:55 AM. Officers listed Ronald McGathy, 66, of Manhattan, and Maude McGathy, 62, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported a known suspect has not paid for the vehicle they sold to him. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,700.00.

Glinda Vankirk, 29, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Eighth St. on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 10:05 AM. Vankirk was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit distribution of methamphetamine. Vankirk’s total bond was set at $15,000.00. Vankirk was not confined at the time of this report.

Sonia Reeves, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Church Ave. on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 10:05 AM. Reeves was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, and endangering a child. Reeves total bond was set at $10,000.00. Reeves was not confined at the time of this report.

David Sells, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of N Juliette on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM. Sells was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school. Sells total bond was set at $20,000.00. Sells was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 2700 block of Claflin Rd on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Commerce Bank and Alliance Property Management as the victims when it was reported two known suspects cashed a fraudulant check. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,387.00.

Jennifer Kirwin, 38, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Kirwin was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Kirwin’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 200 block of Sarber Ln. on Aug. 22, 2017 at approximately 5:50 PM. Officers listed Tyler Hahn, 31, of Washington, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took a utility box containing farm tools from his truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,660.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Bryce Williams, 35, of Leonardville, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of S Arizona St. on Aug. 23, 2017 at approximately 1:05 AM. Williams was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for porbation violation. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.