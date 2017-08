Welcome back K-State Students! As part of Welcome Week, the Wildcat Wellness Coalition invites you to participate in the fourth annual Wildcats Run for Wellness 5K.

The race will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex and will take you through K-State’s beautiful campus and finish with Willie the Wildcat cheering you in. Enjoy music and food after the race. Register today.