K-State CrossFit open house tomorrow

The kinesiology department’s LIFE Program invites K-State faculty, staff and students to try its K-State CrossFit program on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, for free. All adult classes — 5:45 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. — and open gym times will be available free of charge. Limited space is available.

An open house also will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25. K-State CrossFit coaches will be available to take you through a workout, test your fitness, and talk about the CrossFit program. Make sure you bring your exercise gear to the open house.

For more information about our programs, contact life@k-state.edu or visit k-state.edu/kines/crossfit/index.html.