Suspect accused in Kansas carjacking jailed in Oklahoma

Leamon-photo Derby Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Derby.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Kenan C. Leamon from Texas for the carjacking that occurred in Derby early Friday, according to a social media report from police.

Deputies arrested him near Oklahoma City and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 2p.m. Monday, according to booking records.

Leamon-photo Oklahoma Co. Sheriff

Authorities released no additional details on the arrest.