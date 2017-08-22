Riley County Arrests August 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Terrance Estes, 52, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 500 block of Pine Valley in Ogden, Kansas on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 9:30 AM. Estes was arrested as the result of a search warrant on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Estes’ total bond was set at $15,000.00. Estes was not confined at the time of this report.

Courtney Hoyt, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of S Walnut Rd in Ogden, Kansas on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM. Hoyt was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit distribution of methamphetamine. Hoyt’s total bond was set at $20,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jessica Miller, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of Juliette Ave. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 10:41 AM. Miller was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of oxycodone and distribution of hydromorphone. Miller’s total bond was set at $15,000.00. Miller was not confined at the time of this report.

Decedric Pace, 21, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Pace was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Pace’s bond was set at $9,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 8500 block of Anderson Ave. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Officers listed Jeffrey Schurle, 48, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported his 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

Amanda Cathcart, 32, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 300 block of Eleventh St. in Ogden, Kansas on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Cathcart was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, and one count of distribute methamphetamine. Cathcart’s total bond was set at $20,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jerah Gasser, 24, of Belvue, Kansas, was arrested in the 2100 block of Westwood Rd. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Gasser was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for theft, aggravated false impersonment and interference with law enforcement. Gasser’s total bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Leann Blancho, 32, of Pottawatomie County, was arrested in the 16000 block of S Otter Creek Rd. in Leonardville, Kansas on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Blancho was arrested on a Cloud County District Court warrant for felony theft. Blancho’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Daniel Mainville, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of Westwood Dr. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Mainville was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute opiates. Mainville’s bond was set at $5000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan was arrested in the 2000 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Womack was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute a controlled substance, distribute methamphetamine and distribute heroin. Womack’s bond was set at $20,000, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Kenneth Foveaux Jr., 54, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Dr. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Foveaux Jr. was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribute methamphetamine. Foveaux Jr.’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Foveaux Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Highway 77 and Pierre Street on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 3:55 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2010 Gold Chevy Tahoe driven by Eric Adams, 24, of Manhattan, had left the roadway after overcorrecting and rolled twice before landing at the bottom of a hill. Adams was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Adams was issued a citation for improper driving on a laned roadway and not wearing a seatbelt.

Tabius Shorter, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Garden Way on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Shorter was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Shorter’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Mercedes Gomez, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 8:25 PM. Gomez was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for forgery. Gomez’ bond was set at $5,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 300 block of Harvey Cir. on Aug. 21, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Officers listed Dennis Toll, 60, of Manhattan, Amy Toll, 60, of Manhattan, and USD 383 School District as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s home, causing damage, and took an iPad and coins. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.