Man injured after Monday rollover accident

Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Highway 77 and Pierre at approximately 3:55 Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 2010 Gold Chevy Tahoe driven by Eric Adams, 24, of Manhattan had left the roadway after over correcting and rolled twice before landing at the bottom of the hill.

Adams was transported to Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was issued a citation for improper driving on a laned roadway and for not wearing a seatbelt.