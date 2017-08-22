Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment, drug sales

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony drug charges.

Deputies executed a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 600 Block of South Cedar in Abilene, according to Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

They arrested Sabrina Dianne Beardslee, 41, Abilene, on felony counts of suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute Within 1,000 Feet of a School, No Drug Tax Stamp and Aggravated Child Endangerment plus a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

During a search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and more than 20 pieces of drug paraphernalia. During the course of the investigation authorities learned several suspects were allegedly selling methamphetamine from the residence.

Beardslee has a previous conviction for drugs in Dickinson County from February of 2017, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.