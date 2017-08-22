Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

RAWLINS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Monday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Demetrius Edward Tomlin, 23, Atwood was southbound on County Road 19 three miles west and two miles south of Atwood.

The pickup left the roadway into the east ditch. The driver overcorrected, the pickup rolled into the west ditch and came to rest on its top facing south.

Tomlin was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.