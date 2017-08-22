Kansas earns Silver Shovel Award for economic development

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce is pleased to announce that the agency has been recognized by Area Development magazine with one of its 2017 Silver Shovel awards. The Silver Shovel award honors state economic development agencies that drive significant job creation through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, processes, and promotions that attract new employers and investments in new and expanded facilities.

The Silver Shovel awards are presented annually to states that have achieved significant success in terms of job creation and economic impact.

For this year’s award, the Kansas Department of Commerce was recognized for the scope and breadth of its Top 10 Projects which resulted in significant job creation and investment within the state.

Based on the number of high-valued added jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities, and industry diversity of the 10 submitted projects, Kansas qualified for a Silver Shovel award in the “Fewer than 3 Million Population” category.

Economic development projects submitted to the magazine for consideration included:

Additionally, the Amazon projects in Edgerton and Kansas City were recognized by the magazine as e-commerce “Projects of the Year.”

“The states and communities receiving 2017 Shovel Awards have compiled impressive lists of new and expanded facilities,” says Geraldine Gambale, editor of Area Development. “As with many other states, Kansas’ win of a Silver Shovel was in part due to jobs being created by Amazon.com fulfillment centers. It’s strong aerospace/aircraft and logistics/distribution industries also contributed to the state’s Silver Shovel win.”

A report on the 2017 Shovel Award winners is published in the Q2/2017 issue of Area Development and posted online at www.areadevelopment.com/shovels.

Kansas has been previously honored by the magazine, having received a Gold Shovel award in 2013 and Silver Shovel awards in 2006–2008, 2010–2012, and 2014–2016.