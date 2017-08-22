JoyRun app offers K-State students cheaper, simpler delivery

A better delivery option for students made its way to Kansas State earlier this year in March with the arrival of JoyRun.

JoyRun is a peer-to-peer mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play) that makes group deliveries for the community social, affordable and rewarding.

“We’re a community based delivery app,” said JoyRun Growth Lead Nathan Twiehous. “What we do is connect everybody, primarily students at K-State, to do deliveries for each other. We provide flexible, solid income for college students.”

JoyRun’s feed lets you see who wants what in your area, create or spontaneously join existing requests, and then connects the groups with students and community members willing to do JoyRuns.

“You can get antyhing delivered and it’s all brought to you by another K-State student,” said Twiehous. “So your’e supporting the student lifestyle.”

When you do a JoyRun, you get paid a few dollars and build your social standing on the platform. JoyRun charges a small service fee on the order, and a referral and marketing fee from its business partners. All added tips go to the runner and all payments are made overnight.

“There is a fee, which is optional,” Twiehous said. “The person doing the run, often times they’re looking for some money. They get to set the fee, which is between zero and $5.”

According to Twiehous, JoyRun is already finding its niche on the K-State campus.

“We were able to get a whole sorority Starbucks,” “We thought it would be a nice gesture to reach out, so we collected all the orders on the app the night before. The next morning we showed up with 60 or so drinks.”