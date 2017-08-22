Voluntary evacuations after historic flooding hits Kansas City again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have rescued more than a dozen stranded drivers after heavy rains soaked parts of Kansas City, Missouri, and its suburbs.

Flash flood warnings have been issued across the area. Local television station KCTV reports that police and fire crews plan Tuesday to go door-to-door in one area of southern Kansas City, asking residents to voluntarily evacuate.

The National Weather Service says as much as 9 inches of rain fell in one city neighborhood, while a large swath around the city saw between 4 and 6 inches of rain.

OPFD helping numerous people out of high water. Please don’t drive into water over the roadway! pic.twitter.com/mC68U7nkyZ — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) August 22, 2017



In the suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, the local fire department says it responded to over 16 water assist calls as drivers found themselves stalled in high waters. Water rescues also were conducted on the Missouri side of the metropolitan area, in Kansas City and Riverside.

KANSAS CITY — Portions of Kansas City are under a flash flood emergency after storms brought over 7 inches of rain to Johnson County overnight, according a social media report from emergency management.

If you see water over the roadway, don’t try to go through it. Turn around don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/h8opCWPwnY — Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) August 22, 2017

Early Tuesday, Indian Creek area at State Line did crest higher than it did in July when businesses were inundated and cars washed away, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands are without electricity, a number of roads are blocked and fire officials have worked to rescue many people from the high water. In addition to the blocked roads, a number of schools are delayed or closed Tuesday. A number of businesses are also closed, according to the National Weather Service.