Fort Riley Soldiers to graduate from diesel technician course

Six Soldiers enrolled in Fort Riley’s Career Skills Program will receive

Diesel Technician Level II certification during a graduation ceremony

Wednesday, August 23, at 1 p.m.

This is the first group of students to graduate in the new Ryder Diesel

Technician class offered at Fort Riley. Ryder is Fort Riley’s newest

partner with the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program.

Wednesday’s ceremony will recognize and honor the first six graduates of the

program all of whom are transitioning seamlessly into the civilian work

force, employed by Ryder in five states. Fort Riley Garrison Command

Sergeant Major James Collins will address the graduates.

Ryder plans to offer one more Diesel Technician certification course in 2017

and another three classes in 2018.