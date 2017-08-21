Riley County Arrests August 21

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Kelly Luthi, 33, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 18, 2017 at approximately 11:50 AM. Luthi was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation. Luthi’s was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in the 300 block of S Seth Child Rd. on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 1:50 AM. Officers listed Jonathan Ferm, 21, of Manhattan, Classic Wine&Spirits, Samantha Dameron, 22, of Manhattan, Shelby Campton, 21, of Manhattan, and Lauren Herd, 22, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole alcohol and money and gunpoint. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $852.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal deprivation of property in the 2800 block of St. Matthew Cir. on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 8:28 AM. Officers listed Andrea Kratochvil, 40, of Manhattan, Michael Kratochvil, 53, of Manhattan, and two juveniles as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect entered the victim’s garage while they slept and took a 2016 Chevy Surburban with a purse inside. The surburban was later returned, but money was taken from the purse. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Autumn Diaz, 27, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Diaz was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Diaz’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Steven Olson, 63, of Council Grove, Kansas, was arrested in the 1300 block of W Laramie St. on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. Olson was arrested for possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Olsen’s total bond was set at $8,000.00. Olson was not confined at the time of this report.

Destany Shuck, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1300 block of W Laramie St. on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. Shuck was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of opiates, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shucks’s total bond was set at $8,000.00. Shuck was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Moro on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 2:50 PM. Officers listed Mary Abounabhan, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect took her silver iPhone 6S+. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 2100 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on Aug. 19, 2017 at approximately 8:40 PM. Officers listed Johua Key, 22, of Ogden, Shyllyn Deffner, 20, of Ogden, Elise Dambrosio, 27, of Fort Riley, and Emerie Childers, 24, of Ogden as the victims when it was reported a known suspect presented a hand gun during a road rage incident. Michel Lee Jr., 37, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Lee Jr.’s bond was set at $8,000.00. Lee Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. on Aug. 20, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Officers listed Bai Boyu, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took his 2017 Rockhopper MD bicycle and bike lock. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $550.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of Westchester Dr. on Aug. 20, 2017 at approximately 10:40 PM. Officers listed Alexander Steger, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect entered the victims vehicle and stole a Springfield XD-S 4.0 handgun, magazines, bullets and miscellanous accessories. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $550.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Justin Hunt, 27, of Virginia, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 20, 2017 at approximately 11:14 PM. Hunt was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hunt’s bond was set at $25,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.