RCPD investigating armed robbery at liquor store

The Riley County Police Department is actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, August 18 around 10:11 p.m.

An unknown male entered Classic Wine and Spirits located at 347 Seth Child Road, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

The male was described as a white or Hispanic man approximately 5’7” tall and average weight. The male did disguise himself.

Detectives are seeking any information which may assist in the identification or apprehension of the suspect. If you have any information please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or The Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539 -7777.