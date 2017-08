WABAUNSEE COUNTY- A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Brian V. Weber, 46, Ness City, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle travelled off the roadway and the driver was ejected into the grassy area.

Weber was transported to a hospital in Topeka. He was wearing eye protection and not a helmet, according to the KHP.