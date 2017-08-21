Kansas is prepared for the total solar eclipse

Kansas is prepared for the country’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.

Most of Kansas will see only a partial eclipse on Monday. More than 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Wichita and most of southeastern, central and northwestern Kansas.

The path of totality is where the moon will completely block the sun’s light. The path will travel diagonally across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. A narrow area of northeastern Kansas lies in the path of totality, including in Atchison, Leavenworth, Hiawatha and Marysville.

The peak of the eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse of 2017” as it has been dubbed by some, is sure to be a memorable day as people celebrate this exciting astronomical event.

According to NASA’s website, the sun will be completely obstructed from view for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds. For this reason, Kansas Department of Transportation encourages travelers to take safety precautions and prepare for a safe place to stay and view the event.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 200 million people live within driving distance of the eclipse’s path of totality. An increase in traffic and travel time is expected on August 21.

Have you prepared ahead of time for the eclipse? Remember, get into a safe viewing area to watch, NOT the side of the highway! #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/UJFwwtdr3L — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) August 18, 2017

Some safety measures to be aware of are included in the list below. Please read carefully and be safe this August 21 – but don’t forget to enjoy this one-in-a-lifetime experience!