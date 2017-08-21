K-State Checks in at 20th in Preseason AP Top 25

For the second time in the last four years, Kansas State was ranked in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 as the Wildcats are 20th in the preseason survey released Monday.

K-State, which was also ranked 20th in the 2014 Preseason AP Top 25, was placed 19th in the 2017 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll released on August 3.

Other Big 12 programs joining the Wildcats in the 2017 Preseason AP Top 25 were Oklahoma (7th), Oklahoma State (10th), West Virginia (22nd) and Texas (23rd).

K-State returns 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad that earned a 9-4 record and capped its season with a 33-28 victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. The Wildcats, who were predicted to finish third in the Big 12 by the league’s media, placed four players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team in fullback Winston Dimel, offensive lineman Dalton Risner, defensive back D.J. Reed, and defensive end Reggie Walker.

All contiguous seats for the season-opener against Central Arkansas on September 2 are sold out and standing-room only tickets are now available. Scattered singles and SRO tickets for the Central Arkansas game can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Fans looking for additional reserved tickets for the season opener can do so though Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

Following the Wildcats’ 6:10 p.m., contest against Central Arkansas on September 2, K-State hosts Charlotte on September 9, in an 11 a.m., game that will be shown nationally on FSN. The Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m., on ESPNU.