Employee fires gun at suspect during Kansas robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 9p.m. officers were dispatched to a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store in the 2300 Block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. A 23-year-old employee told police an unknown suspect entered the business and ordered an item.

As the cash register was opened, the suspect jumped the counter and began taking money. The employee drew a handgun and fired it at the suspect who fled on foot. Police did not have contact with the suspect and had no information on possible injuries.

The suspect is described as an older black male in his 40s, gray hair, 6-foot tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He wore a blue button down shirt and shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call Police.