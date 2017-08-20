Staff mourning the death of popular Kansas zoo gorilla

TOPEKA – Staff and members of the community are mourning the death Sunday of a longtime Kansas zoo gorilla who underwent a surgical procedure last week.

In follow-up to an ongoing health condition that had not improved, Tiffany the gorilla was taken to a local medical facility for a CT scan at 10:45 Sunday morning, according to a media release.

The CT scan revealed two abdominal masses. After consulting with a radiologist and surgeon, the masses were identified to be tumors resulting from stage four ovarian cancer.

Tiffany, 49, returned to the Topeka Zoo where a surgical team waited. In addition to the zoo’s veterinary team, Dr. Guernsey-Youngblood of University Veterinary Care Center and consultants from Tallgrass Surgical Center were onsite to evaluate Tiffany. Not long into the surgical procedure, it became evident that the cancer had metastasized to the abdominal wall.

Knowing the full extent of the condition, the procedure paused to evaluate options. “Even if all the cancer affected tissue could have been removed, we just could not see an appropriate way to administer a regimen of chemotherapy to treat the cancer,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “We made the decision that we felt was best for Tiffany and decided to not wake her up from her surgery.” Just before 3:00 and surrounded by the team of people that cared for her, Tiffany passed away.

Tiffany was loved by many. Regulars at the zoo knew her by name. “She was a big part of the persona of our zoo,” said Wiley. “It seemed like everyone knew who Tiffany was.” As a young gorilla, Tiffany became the community’s sweetheart when she was paired with a gorilla named Max. That affection stayed with her even after Max left for another zoo. Tiffany enjoyed board books and stuffed animals. One of her most intriguing attributes was her attraction to small children. She loved watching kids and kids loved to watch her.

Tiffany was born on July 15, 1968 at the Kansas City Zoo. She arrived at the Topeka Zoo on October 15, 1969. In January of 1983 at the recommendation of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan she moved to the Buffalo Zoo and returned back to Topeka in 1987. She will be missed.

