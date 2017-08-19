6 horses in SW Kansas contract incurable disease

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Six horses at a Finney County facility will be euthanized after becoming infected with equine infectious anemia.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said in a news release Friday that it was contacted this month about a positive test for the disease. All the exposed horses were tested and five other horses tested positive. Because the disease isn’t curable, the animals will be euthanized.

The remaining horses at the facility will be observed and retested in 60 days. The facility is under quarantine.

EIA is most commonly spread by biting flies and ticks. It doesn’t affect people but can be spread to horses, mules and donkeys.