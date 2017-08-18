Standing-Room Only Tickets Now Available for K-State’s Season Opener

Less than two weeks away from the start of the 2017 season, K-State Athletics officials announced today that all contiguous seats for the season-opener against Central Arkansas on September 2 are sold out and standing-room only tickets are now available.

With the anticipation of a 34th-consecutive sellout, scattered singles and SRO tickets for the Central Arkansas game can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum. Fans can also purchase remaining reserved tickets to the Charlotte (Sept. 9), Baylor (Sept. 30), TCU (Oct. 14), West Virginia (Nov. 11) and Iowa State (Nov. 25) contests.

To celebrate the first day of the fall semester, all fees will be waived for tickets purchased online at www.kstatesports.com on Monday, August 21. A special one-day-only ticket combo will also be available that includes a ticket to both football and men’s basketball as well as a $10 concessions voucher. Fans can select their football game between Charlotte ($35), West Virginia ($65) and Iowa State ($65) and any men’s basketball game except KU. The Big 12 Conference men’s basketball schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, and fans will be able to select their game in October.

Fans looking for additional reserved tickets for the season opener can do so though Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

The contest against Central Arkansas on September 2 kicks off at 6:10 p.m. K-State then hosts Charlotte on September 9, in an 11 a.m., game that will be shown nationally on FSN. The Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m., on ESPNU.