The Spark of Life Metaphysical Fair is coming up this weekend at the Four Points by Sheraton.

Experience natural, alternative healing practices and products; green living products; new age and metaphysical products; homemade items by local artisans. The event will feature a wide range of spiritual readings including Tarot readings, mediums, crystal readings and many more! Free workshops will be available to raise awareness of complete human experience: physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

Hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Entrance fee will be $3 per person; ages 10 and younger are free!