Police need help after Kansas man, war vet dies in home-invasion attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted robbery and fatal shooting and are asking the public for help to identify possible suspects.

Early Sunday morning July 16, an unknown intruder entered the home of Arthur Goebel and his wife at the Lamplighter Mobil Home Park in the 2300 block of E. MacArthur in Wichita, according to police detective Wendy Hummel.

Goebel apparently heard the intruder and briefly confronted him. The intruder shot Goebel twice and immediately fled the home. Goebel died of his injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

According to Hummel, the intruder is described as a medium sized man in height and weight.

Goebel was a veteran of the Vietnam War a devoted father and grandfather and a valued member of his community and church.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.