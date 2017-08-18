Police: Kan. woman used Facebook for sex with 12-year-old

SALINE COUINTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged child sex charges.

On August 16, a Salina woman told police of an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a 20-year-old and her 12-year-old son, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The suspect sent photos on Facebook to entice the boy, according to Forrester. Their encounter allegedly occurred at the suspect’s apartment in the 2300 Block of Chapel Ridge in Salina.

An investigating led police to 18-year-old Lenora Dyke. Police arrested her Thursday. She is jailed on requested charges of electronic solicitation, promoting obscenity to a minor and rape.