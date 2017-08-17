Riley County Arrests August 17

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1900 block of Denison Ave. on Aug. 16, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM. Officers listed McCarthy Bldg Comp., John Miller, 48, of Manhattan, Nick Graham, 30, of Manhattan, and John Haggins, 31, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect entered a secured facility and took Motorola radios with base chargers, microphones, bluetooth speakers and other miscellaneous items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,652.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in Randolph, Kansas on Aug. 16, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when it was reported a 20 year old male known to her previously raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 300 block of Dix Dr. on Aug. 16, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. Officers listed Zeboriah Carter, 33, of Manhattan, and Monte Duncan, 54, of Wamego, as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into one of the victim’s vehicle and took a Dell Inspiron laptop and Kindle Fire tablet. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 300 block of Dix Dr. on Aug. 16, 2017 at approximately 7:15 PM. Officers listed Kevin Walter, 49, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect broke into his home, causing damage, and took a safe with a firearm in it and a duty belt with contents. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $841.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of McCall Rd. and Enoch Ln. on Aug. 16, 2017 at approximately 7:20 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Ricky Francis, 57, of Manhattan was struck by a black 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Christopher Kaufman, 31, of Manhattan. Francis was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign. Kaufman and a passenger on the motorcycle were taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 1200 block of Laramie on Aug. 17, 2017 at approximately 5:21 AM. Officers listed Majed Al-Gahtani, 31, of Manhattan, as the victim when a suspect known to him used a weapon to rob him. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $340.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.