Public invited to celebrate 1 ID’s 100th Anniversary at Victory Fest

Fort Riley hosts “Victory Fest,” a day-long music celebration Saturday to

honor the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary. The event is open to

the general public and takes place at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Air Field.

The full-day schedule features nationally known bands:

. USO Show Troupe 3:15 p.m.

. Lit 4:30 p.m.

. The Charlie Daniels Band 6 p.m.

. The All-American Rejects 7:30 p.m.

. Eli Young Band 9 p.m.

Several local bands and the 1st Infantry Division Band will also perform

beginning at 11 a.m. A full schedule, listing all the bands and performance

times, can be found at http://www.victoryfest2017.com , where you’ll also

find ticket pricing information.

Events begin at 10 a.m. with a car and bike show, a variety of family

activities, food vendors and military equipment displays. The day closes

with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and

Fort Riley, will celebrate Victory Fest as part of an opening ceremony at 3

p.m.

Attendees of Victory Fest should note the following:

. All off-post traffic must enter the gate at exit 301, I-70 and will

not be permitted past the airfield.

. The venue is handicap accessible but ideal concert viewing is on a

grassy field.

. Parking is available on paved lots.

. Parking for on-post traffic is available on the north side of

Marshall Army Air Field.

. Tickets are not required for children age 4 and younger.

. Folding chairs, blankets and strollers are allowed and recommended.

. No outside food or beverage or coolers are allowed.

. Empty, refillable water bottles are allowed and free water is

available.

. Pets, on- or off-leash, are not allowed.

. Tents and umbrellas are not allowed.

. Video cameras and professional-grade cameras with detachable lenses

are not allowed.

. All bags are checked at the entrances.