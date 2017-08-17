First day of school cancelled after storm damage in Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY -Wednesday’s storm brought heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of Kansas.
The storm knocked out power in Eureka and surrounding portions of Greenwood County, according to a social media report.
As a result, USD 389 cancelled planned school activities Wednesday night and Thursday’s first day of school.
Eureka wind damage #KSwx pic.twitter.com/y6ng6D0q5q
— Greenwood County EM (@gwcountyem) August 16, 2017
Officials with the Westar Energy, the National Weather Service and others will assess the damage Thursday as the cleanup continues. There were no injuries reported.