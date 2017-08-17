‘Devil’ brigade Soldier dies in Topeka

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died Aug. 16 in Topeka, Kansas.

Spc. Richard Cox, an indirect fire infantryman with Troop A, 1st Squadron,

4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., died

at Stormont Vail Hospital. Cox suffered a gunshot wound Aug. 13 on Fort

Riley and was medically evacuated to Stormont Vail.

“The Troopers of the squadron mourn the loss of Spc. Cox,” said Lt. Col.

Brian Gilbert, 1st Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We will continue to

support the family during this time of grief and will honor Spc. Cox’s

memory and contributions to the unit.”

Cox joined the Army in July 2013 and arrived at Fort Riley in October 2013.

He was 22 years old. He deployed to Kuwait in June 2014 and South Korea in

October 2016.

Cox’s home of record is Black Hawk, South Dakota. His awards include the

Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service

Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism

Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal

Investigation Command office