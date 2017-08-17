2 suspects jailed after chase, crash into Kansas police vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects jailed after a high speed chase and crash.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a man attempting to get into vehicles in the 800 block of Quail Street in Valley Center, according to a social media report.

Officers found a white truck leaving the area with a man matching the description of the suspect and a second man in the passenger seat.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit began south on Meridian and East on Ford to the interstate.

They exited the interstate at 61st street. The pursuit ended at 61st and Air Cap Drive where the suspects rammed a Valley Center patrol car.

Police quickly took the suspects into custody and booked them into the Sedgwick County Jail. There were no serious injuries.

Park City Police Department, Bel Aire Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the chase.