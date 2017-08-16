Truck crash closes interstate near Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police say a fiery crash of a semi-trailer truck will close one direction of Interstate 435 near Kansas City through mid-morning Thursday.

Overland Park police say the crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the truck went into a median and erupted in fire.

The driver suffered only minor injuries but the crash damaged a safety device used to reduce damage in a crash. Repairs to that device aren’t expected to be complete until about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The crash is the latest of several wrecks along the same stretch of highway, where a major repair project is under way.

Willie “Darryl” Wilson died last weekend of burns he suffered in a fiery, chain-reaction crash July 17 in the eastbound lanes near Wednesday’s crash.