Trial delay for Kansas woman accused of causing fatal accident

RENO COUNTY — The jury trial for a Kansas woman accused of causing a fatal accident January 21 has been pushed back to next year.

Jane E. Hart, 65, Hutchinson, is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive in Hutchinson. That accident killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton.

Police say Hart was eastbound on 30th, made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive and struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound.

Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Trish Rose had set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, but at the request of the defense she agreed to a continuance.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, 2018.