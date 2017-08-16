Registered Kansas sex offender jailed on new charges

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child made a first court appearance Wednesday morning in Reno County.

Samuel Ross Seck, 31, who has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, apparently had numerous pictures on his phone of underage children, according to Capt. Steve Lutz with the sheriff’s office.

In court, Lutz indicated the case is still under investigation.

Seck is a registered sex offender in the county, according to Lutz, and has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of child out of Geary County from 2012.

He’s jailed on a $25,000 bond and should be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.